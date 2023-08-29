If you love to read but often don’t have much time available, you might be interested in Amazon Italy’s promotion for Amazon Audible, the audiobook service that includes over 500,000 products. Until 11 September 2023, it will be possible to take advantage of a promotion that guarantees three months of service with an 80% discount: in practice, you pay only €1.95 per month. You can find the offer at this address.

As mentioned, you’ll find hundreds of miles of books (and more) within Amazon Audible. The service can be used via multiple types of devices, such as the smartphone via the app, or on the tablet, on the computer or even simply on the Amazon speaker, Echo. Furthermore, access to the catalog is not the only advantage since by listening to the audiobooks you also get credit, which can then be used to buy a product that will remain yours forever. We also remind you that there are no advertisements while using Audible.

The Audible price it will return to €9.99 after the three months associated with the offer. Obviously you can cancel whenever you want through your Amazon account. Even after cancelling, all borrowed books will remain available until the end of the already paid subscription.