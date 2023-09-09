In a few days, precisely on September 11, 2023, it will expire Amazon Italy’s offer for Audible. The service for listening to audiobooks is now 80% off, meaning it can be purchased for €1.95 per month, for the first three months of subscription. This is a great promotion to try the service. You can find the offer at this address.

As always, we remind you that subscribing to Amazon Audible with this offer does not oblige you to continue with the subscription after three months. You can cancel your subscription at any time and, furthermore, any audiobooks you have already borrowed will be available until the end of your already paid subscription, even if you have cancelled. Also, remember that Audible does not include any advertising and by listening to the contents you will get credit that you can spend to buy a product from the catalog and have access to it forever.

Amazon Audible can be used via various devices and their applications, that is, via smartphone, tablet, computer or even Amazon Echo speakers. The regular price of the service is €9.99 per month.