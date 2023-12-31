Through Amazon Italy There is an excellent promotion available for those who love listening to books: Amazon Audible is on offer free in the 60 day format. Until January 7, 2024 (11.59 pm), you can claim this promotion from this address.

The Amazon Audible promotion is accessible for all those who have never been registered with Audible.it or for all old customers who have not used the 30-day free trial in the last 6 months.

The subscription price is €9.99, therefore the saving is €19.98. Once the trial period is over, the service will automatically renew but you can cancel your subscription at any time before renewal so that you do not have to continue using it after the trial phase and therefore do not have to pay.

Audible allows you to download various audiobooks and listen to them offline too via smartphone, tablet, computer and Amazon Echo. You will also find exclusive podcasts and audio series. Obviously there are no advertisements of any kind.