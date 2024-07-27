Amazon Italy offers 60 days of free subscription for AmazonAudiblethe service to access a catalog of audiobooks. The promotion is valid only for new users who are subscribed to Amazon Prime. Those who are not subscribed can still use the 30-day free trial. You can find the subscription service at this address or via the box below.
Once the free days are overthe service will automatically renew: if you do not want to use Amazon Audible beyond the trial period, then you must remember to deactivate the free renewal.
What Amazon Audible offers
The subscription service allows access to a catalogue of Over 70,000 Audible Originals audiobooks and podcasts. You can also use Audible offline by downloading the file first. The service works on smartphones, tablets, computers and even via Amazon Echo.
Obviously no advertising of any kind is included and you can freely switch between audiobooks without limitations. The service includes many Italian novels, various famous sagas (such as Dune and Sandman).
#Amazon #Audible #free #days #Prime #members #details #promotion
Leave a Reply