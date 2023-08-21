Amazon Italy is well aware that many of its customers are great readers, but that there is often little time to stop and read. For all those who want to enjoy the best novels while doing other things, Amazon Audibles it is the right solution. Now, there’s an 80% offer for Audible in its 3-month package – the final price is only €1.95/month. You can find the offer at this address.

Audible offers further 500,000 titles to listen to, with some content exclusive to the Amazon service. You can listen using the app on your smartphone, tablet, computer or even an Amazon Echo speaker. Subscription gives you access to a catalog and also gets audio credit that can be used to get a title that will be yours forever.

The Audible price it will return to €9.99 after the three months associated with the offer. Of course, you can cancel whenever you want. Clearly the service does not include any type of advertising. The promotion will be valid until 11 September 2023.