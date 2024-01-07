Today is January 7, 2024 and this means that you only have a few hours to claim Amazon's offer dedicated to the service Amazon Audible. Until 11.59pm today you can get two months free subscription to listen to audiobooks, audio series and podcasts. You simply have to go to this address to check if you are eligible.

The Amazon Audible promotion is valid only for those who are not have never been registered with Audible.it or for those who have never used the 30-day free trial in the last six months. As mentioned, the simplest method to see if you are compatible with the promotion is to go to the Amazon page indicated by the link and see if it offers you 60 days free.