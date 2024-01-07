Today is January 7, 2024 and this means that you only have a few hours to claim Amazon's offer dedicated to the service Amazon Audible. Until 11.59pm today you can get two months free subscription to listen to audiobooks, audio series and podcasts. You simply have to go to this address to check if you are eligible.
The Amazon Audible promotion is valid only for those who are not have never been registered with Audible.it or for those who have never used the 30-day free trial in the last six months. As mentioned, the simplest method to see if you are compatible with the promotion is to go to the Amazon page indicated by the link and see if it offers you 60 days free.
Amazon Audible subscription details
The standard price of the subscription is €9.99: this means that with 60 days free you save €19.98. The trial period will be followed by an automatic renewal, but clearly you have the possibility to cancel the subscription at any time so as not to risk having the automatic renewal applied.
As for content, Amazon Audible obviously offers audiobooks but also a series of products such as podcasts and audio series, also with various exclusives that you cannot find in other similar subscription services. There are no advertisements of any kind and you can download the products so you can listen to them even offline. The service is compatible with various devices, such as smartphones, tablets, computers and Amazon Echo.
