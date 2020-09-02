A.mazon has to prepare for further trouble with the Federal Cartel Office. The Bonn authority had already imposed restrictions on Amazon in 2013 and 2019. Now President Andreas Mundt is showing clear skepticism about the online giant’s practice of taking action against extremely high prices of individual retailers on its marketplace.

“I am reluctant to use the word price control,” he said at an online press conference on Wednesday: “I am firmly convinced that prices should be made in the market.”

Measures would only have to follow if misuse leads to excessive demands. Determining this is generally a matter for the state authorities and not the task of private companies.

Discussion about usury on the Internet came up with Corona

“Completely detached from Amazon: I am never in favor of a company controlling and setting prices,” explained Mundt. Private companies pursue their own economic interests and do not necessarily act in the common sense – which is also not their task.

The discussion about usury on the Internet had arisen in the wake of the Corona crisis after moon prices for scarce goods suddenly appeared on online marketplaces. Sometimes a bottle of disinfectant was offered for 120 euros, sometimes ten rolls of toilet paper for 22 euros.

Occasionally the prices for respiratory masks soared into three-digit euro heights. Politicians in the United States, for example, asked the operators of digital sales platforms to take action against the usurers. In Germany, consumer advocates criticized the high price level. Amazon then blocked a number of merchant accounts.

also read Investigation against Amazon

Initially, Amazon only wanted to find out about the effectiveness of the interventions; he could not say anything about the specific procedure until it was completed, underlined Mundt. At the same time, however, he stated that high prices could also be “economically beneficial”.

This is the case if new providers are encouraged to enter the market. The larger supply will then lead to price reductions again: with market-based means and without a control body.

If there is abuse, the Cartel Office will make full use of its options and bring about direct price reductions, for example in recent years in Berlin water prices, heating electricity and district heating.

also read

In other cases, the authority did not impose any price freezes despite corresponding demands, for example when Lufthansa increased ticket prices on some routes by up to 30 percent after the takeover of Air Berlin. “We decided not to intervene because we saw that the increases were of a temporary nature.”

Beyond Amazon, too, the competition watchdogs want to keep a close eye on the large Internet companies. “That is important to us, we will stay on the topic,” said Mundt. The Cartel Office had imposed extensive restrictions on Facebook in the processing of user data.

The Federal Court of Justice (BGH) had already confirmed the procedure in June in an urgent procedure. “We want the user to have a real choice in the future as to whether they consent to an unlimited collection of their data by Facebook, and that they can use Facebook even if they do not consent,” says Mundt.

Corona could trigger a wave of mergers

The office continues to conduct a series of proceedings to control the economic power of the internet giants. “Newcomers should also be able to find access to the markets in the future. Competitors, customers and consumers have to be treated fairly by the big platforms, ”said Mundt.

He hopes that the upcoming amendment to the Act against Restraints of Competition will provide even more efficient means of preventing the abuse of power in this market.

Last year, the Bonn-based company fined 848 million euros in cartel proceedings. In the next few months, there is a risk of a major wave of mergers in the economy as a result of the Corona crisis, warned the President.

With the economic difficulties, many companies struggling to survive are likely to need more support. Signs of this can already be seen. According to the Cartel Office – after a slump in the first half of the year – the number of merger notifications in August is only eleven percent lower than in the same month last year.

Nevertheless, the authority does not want to relax its criteria for the approval of mergers. This would lead to encrusted markets, “which will remain even after the end of the Corona crisis,” fears the head of the authorities.

In 2019, the Federal Cartel Office examined around 1,400 registered mergers and banned four of them. The acquisition of 101 Real stores by Kaufland and 72 by Edeka is currently being examined.