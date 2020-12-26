Mumbai: The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) was having a dispute with Amazon for the last few months regarding the option of Marathi language on the e-commerce website. After this, Amazon has now agreed to give the option of Marathi language on the app, including the website. Also apologized to MNS president Raj Thackeray.

Actually, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) was talking about an option of Marathi language on e-commerce websites from October. On which he was not getting much success. MNS leader Akhil Chitre said during a conversation with ABP News that our only demand was that the option of other languages ​​of India has been given on these e-commerce websites, then Marathi language should also be kept.

According to Akhil, other other e-commerce websites obeyed him, but there was no positive response from Amazon. After which MNS played an aggressive role and Amazon again responded to this and started taking legal action against the MNS people. After all, MNS played a very aggressive role on Friday. Several places were vandalized. At the same time, today, Amazon talked to MNS leader Akhil Chitre and apologized to MNS president Raj Thackeray.

Akhil Chitre told that today there was a conversation between the Amazon officer and him through video conferencing. In which he apologized to MNS president Raj Thackeray and talked about giving Marathi language option soon on every platform of Amazon. If Chitre agreed, Amazon told him through email that he is soon bringing the Marathi language option on his website and application.

Chitre said that on October 28, along with Amazon, we had asked many other shopping websites to bring the option of Marathi language, after which the others were obeying us. Not only this, in the conversation with MNS, Amazon also talked about withdrawing their legal matters.

Read this also.

Maharashtra: The year 2020 was difficult for the police, 312 policemen died from Corona, 28,500 were infected.

Madhya Pradesh approves Love Jihad bill, maximum 10 years sentence and one lakh fine