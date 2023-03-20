The CEO of Amazon, Andy Jassy, ​​announced this Monday the dismissal of 9,000 more workers. The job cuts are in addition to the 18,000 jobs that the company has already announced it was going to cut. “It has been a difficult decision, but we believe that it is the best thing for the company in the long term”, has said Jassy in a public communication to the staff. The new layoffs will be concentrated in the cloud computing, human resources, advertising and Twitch divisions.

With this round, the layoffs announced by the e-commerce and cloud computing giant amount to 27,000, a record number in the history of the sector, and once again exceed those of Meta, which had stood out with the round of cuts announced last week. It is the largest of all the technology companies in absolute terms, although in relative figures it is less than 2% of the total number of employees, since the company has around 1.5 million workers.

Of the big technology companies, Meta is the one that has announced the biggest job cut in relative terms. Its founder, Mark Zuckerberg, announced 10,000 layoffs last week, adding to the 11,000 already anticipated in November last year. These two rounds represent almost 25% of the workforce, which closed 2022 with some 86,000 employees.

Most tech companies launched a hiring race in the middle of the pandemic, when changing consumer habits boosted their business. Then, however, the lean times have come. As the pandemic has passed, the demand for some technology products and services has decreased. In addition, the economy is cooling off due to rising interest rates. Of the big tech companies, the only one that has dodged massive layoffs has been Apple. Alphabet, Meta, Amazon and Microsoft have pulled out the scissors.

In the technology sector as a whole, the layoffs announced They are around 300,000 between 2022 and so far in 2023, according to the Layoffs.fyi website, that is calculating the announced cuts. These adjustments in the sector contrast with an economy close to full employment, with the unemployment rate below 4%, which at the beginning of this year reached its lowest level in more than half a century.

economic uncertainty

That economic situation is partly what Amazon claims in its new round of cuts. “Given the uncertainty of the economy in which we live and the uncertainty that exists in the near future, we have chosen to rationalize our costs and our personnel,” Jassy states in her statement. “The overarching tenet of our annual planning this year has been to be more agile while doing it in a way that allows us to continue to invest heavily in key long-term customer experiences that we believe can significantly improve their lives and those of Amazon as a whole ”, he adds.

The Amazon CEO explains that the company’s businesses have reordered their priorities, which has sometimes meant reducing functions, sometimes moving people from one initiative to another, and sometimes creating new positions for current team members. they did not have the right skills.

“This initially led us to eliminate 18,000 positions (which we shared in January); and, as we completed the second phase of our planning this month, it led us to these further reductions of 9,000 roles (although you will see limited hires at some of our companies in strategic areas where we have prioritized allocating more resources),” concludes Jassy.

The head of Amazon, who replaced the founder, Jeff Bezos, in 2021, justifies that all the layoffs were not announced at the same time in which not all the teams had finished their analyzes on time. In fact, he acknowledges that it is still not clear who will be fired, which opens up a few weeks of nervousness and uncertainty in the company. “The affected teams have not yet finished making final decisions about which features will be affected. Once those decisions have been made (our goal is to complete them by mid-to-end April), we will communicate with the affected employees (or, where applicable in Europe, with the employee representative bodies),” says Jassy.

Follow all the information of Economy and Business in Facebook and Twitteror in our weekly newsletter