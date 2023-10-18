amazon He has dreamed for years of delivering packages with drones let them cross the skies. It already does so in two states in the United States—Texas and California—and claims to be closer to its next goal: making the leap to Europe. The e-commerce giant announced this Wednesday at an event with international journalists in Seattle that it has the approval of regulatory agencies to begin delivery with drones in the United Kingdom and Italy at the end of 2024.

“We have been working with regulators to bring this service to customers,” said David Carbon, vice president of Amazon Prime Air, at an event to which EL PAÍS has been invited by the technology giant. In addition to these two countries, this program will also reach “a new city in the United States. We hope that drone deliveries will begin to be made in these three new locations before the end of 2024,” the company states. The e-commerce giant has not announced the names of the specific cities in which the service will be implemented. Nor has it detailed whether Spain is among the countries in which Amazon Prime Air could soon be deployed.

“The future has arrived in Italy,” said Pierluigi Di Palma, president of the National Entity for Civil Aviation (ENAC) of this country. According to him, “Italy will be the inspiration for the rest of Europe in the implementation of this service.” Amazon’s goal is for customers in select locations to be able to opt for fast drone deliveries for products weighing a maximum of 2.25 kilos. Carbon has highlighted that customers value the speed of delivery. “We still don’t have any customers who say, ‘I love Amazon, but could you deliver my package a little slower?’” he joked.

An Amazon drone in the sky in Texas. Amazon/AP

As of today, not all Amazon customers in Texas and California can receive packages with drones. For now, the program has been implemented only in Lockeford, a quiet town of 3,200 people in California, and College Station, a city in Texas. In the latter place, the e-commerce giant is also going to start distributing medicines using these devices. “Amazon Pharmacy customers [una farmacia en línea disponible en Estados Unidos]located within the drone delivery radius, can select this option when completing their order and receive it in less than an hour,” the company announced this Wednesday.

Vin Gupta, medical director of Amazon Pharmacy, has assured that “there is a key window in clinical medicine.” “It is the time between the moment in which a patient feels bad and the moment in which he can receive treatment. “We are working hard at Amazon to dramatically reduce this window between diagnosis and treatment, and drone shipping marks an important step forward,” he said.

Challenges to expanding delivery with drones

Expanding Amazon Prime to other European countries, including Spain, is not an easy task. Among the obstacles to achieving this is the regulatory framework, as highlighted by Michael Fariello, head of product marketing at Amazon Prime Air. “It is important to understand what the limits, rules and regulations of both the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) in the United States and the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) in the United States are. EU,” he comments.

To achieve the expansion and acceptance of the drone service, Fariello also considers the customer experience important. “It’s like any new technology when you first bring it in. At first people didn’t have much confidence in laptops and 30 years ago they weren’t even ordering online. It is by demystifying the technology that people become comfortable with it and see it the same way they see the Rivian van or any other land vehicle,” he says.

Drones can pose a safety risk if not operated properly. Amazon is aware that customers will only feel comfortable receiving drone deliveries if they know that the system is totally secure”. The company recognizes that “It is impossible to eliminate all the risks of flying”, but highlights that he has been working for almost a decade with a team of experts in the aerospace, security or robotics sector to ensure that Amazon Prime Air meets the requirements required in the aerospace industry. Carbon has assured that “it takes years of inventing, testing and learning to develop these innovative technologies.”

“Any car you drive is tested; That’s how you know it’s safe. “We are developing our drones in the same way,” the company says. Their drones are designed to fly at a height of between 40 and 120 meters in an airspace with hardly any obstacles. They have been designed to detect obstacles through sensors and cameras and move between people, pets and power lines. Upon arriving at the customer’s home, the drone slowly descends over a delivery marker. When the delivery area is clear, the device releases the package, rises again and returns to the delivery station.

