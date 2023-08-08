Amazon has announced a new Prime Days event for next October, which will allow subscribers to the e-commerce giant’s premium service to buy thousands of products at a discounted price. As already happened in July, Prime Days will be two days of reduced prices, available in almost twenty different countries around the world, including Italy. The initiative was announced by Doug Herrington, CEO Worldwide Amazon Stores, who shared the news on his LinkedIn profile: “This October we will bring an exclusive shopping event for Prime members: Prime Big Deal Days! I’m really excited that members Prime discover some of the best Amazon deals of the season in 19 countries including Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, US and UK. We will share more details as we get closer to the event. I look forward to giving our Prime members access to exclusive early savings this season.”