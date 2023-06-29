Amazon has announced the line-up of games for Prime Gaming members in July.

As a reminder, Prime Gaming members can claim four bonus games, including Prey (2017) and Baldur’s Gate 2: Enhanced Edition, until 11th July as part of Amazon Prime Day celebrations.

regular Prime Gaming monthly freebies for July includes four games, with the first available from 6th July.

Cook, Serve, Delicious! 3! Launch Trailer

Here’s all the games members can claim in July and a little flavor text from Amazon for each.

On July 6th: Cook, Serve, Delicious! 3?! — Dish out hundreds of different foods across war-torn America as players cook, serve and manage a food truck in this massive sequel to the million-selling series!

— Dish out hundreds of different foods across war-torn America as players cook, serve and manage a food truck in this massive sequel to the million-selling series! On 13th July: Nairi: Tower of Shirin — Uncover a mysterious conspiracy in this gripping yet family-friendly adventure as players take on the role as Nairi in this oasis city where animals and humans live side by side!

— Uncover a mysterious conspiracy in this gripping yet family-friendly adventure as players take on the role as Nairi in this oasis city where animals and humans live side by side! On 20th July: Wytchwood — Explore a strange countryside, collect magic ingredients, brew sorcerous spells in this crafting adventure game set in a land of gothic fables and fairytales.

— Explore a strange countryside, collect magic ingredients, brew sorcerous spells in this crafting adventure game set in a land of gothic fables and fairytales. On 27th July: Lunar Ax — Trapped inside an abandoned house, players must find a way out and unravel the mystery of inexplicable tremors before the city is destroyed.

Cook, Serve, Delicious! 3?!, Nairi: Tower of Shirin, and Wytchwood will all be redeemable through the Amazon Games App. Lunar Ax will be offered as a code for the Legacy Games Launcher.

Any of these take your fancy?