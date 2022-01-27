Amazon has announced its Prime Gaming offerings for February.

Its own free-to-play MMO action RPG Lost Ark is due out on 11th February, and Prime members can get exclusive in-game items.

Five games will also be available to download for free.

There’s Paradox’s space strategy game Stellaris; bleak survival game Ashwalkers; turn-based city builder As Far As The Eye; rhythm zombie shooter Double Kick Heroes; and football game Golazo! Football League.

These five games will be available from 1st February.

Also, throughout the month, exclusive content will be available for a whole host of games, including Rainbow Six Extraction, FIFA 22, Blankos Block Party, and Lords Mobile.

Further content will be available for New World, Apex Legends, Battlefield 2042, Fall Guys and more.

For all the details, check out the Amazon Prime Gaming Blog.