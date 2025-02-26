After a couple of years of uncertainty, Amazon has finally announced Alexa+, the evolution of his personal assistant. Now take advantage of the abilities of the great language models (LLM) to offer a more intuitive integration with users, relying on artificial intelligence (AI).

For now, Alexa+ will be available only in English and within the United States. In its second stage of expansion, the new and renewed AI agent will reach the rest of the countries with coverage, in the languages ​​that already speaks. According to an Amazon statement, they have hired specialized talent, from scientists to engineers, to adapt the experience.

Alexa’s evolution will be palpable. Amazon says that, with the update, your personal assistant will be more conversational, intelligent and with greater customization capabilities. “It is proactive, it has personality and adapts to you the more you use it,” says his statement. In addition, their answers will cease to be conditioned by specific phrases such as “hey, Alexa …”.

Alexa+ will maintain his specialization in home automation. It will take the different products connected to the home network to contextualize user commands. Sections, such as the creation of routines, which were previously processes that had to be defined on a phone, they can only talk to the agent. In addition, you can interpret expressions to initiate processes without the need for an explicit command. “If you say you are cold, it will automatically adjust the temperature; If you mention that there is too much light, it will attenuate the lights, ”says the company.

“You can also increase your knowledge by sharing documents, emails, photos and messages, through a desktop browser, mobile application or even by email, so that Alexa remembers, summarizes or takes measures,” Mention Amazon.

Alexa+: Price and availability

Alexa+ costs $ 19.99 per month, although all users who hire the Amazon Prime service, with a price of five dollars a month, will get the free update. The deployment in the United States will begin in the coming weeks, through an early access system. Then it will be released in a staggered manner, with priority in the Echo Show 8, 10, 15 and 21 devices. There is no news of its arrival to the rest of Latin America or Europe.

In addition, users can consult it through the new app for Android and iOS, similar to the way people interact with chatgpt. With this, a person can talk to the AI ​​agent from home, continue on his phone and follow the interaction to his vehicle.