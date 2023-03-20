How did you feel about the content of this article?

New Amazon distribution center at Plataforma Logística de Zaragoza, Spain | Photo: EFE / Javier Cebollada

Amazon announced this Monday (20) to its employees a new round of layoffs that will affect 9,000 workers “in the coming weeks”.

These cuts add to those previously announced by Amazon and which began in November last year and extended until January, when more than 18,000 employees from hardware and services, human resources and retail teams were laid off.

“It was a difficult decision, but we believe it’s the best one for the company in the long run,” CEO Andy Jassy said Monday in a message first shared with employees and later in a press release.

Jassy said the areas to be affected by the new cuts will be Amazon Web Services (AWS), People Experience and Technology Solutions (PXT), the advertising department and its streaming channel Twitch.

“Given the economic uncertainty we live in and the uncertainty that exists in the near future, we chose to be more efficient in our costs and people”, explained Jassy as justification for the decision.

Amazon, the second largest employer in the United States, behind only the Walmart group, had 1,540,000 workers in 2022, a number 4.7% lower than in 2021.