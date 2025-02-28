Google, Meta, Tiktok and Amazon maintain their policies, some of which are aimed at protecting minors from finding potentially sensitive content. All companies indicate that they offer users and advertisers the possibility of resorting to application measures. Some of the offers cited in the Survey of the Center for Justice in privacy include unregulated products that have limited or mixed evidence that support their effectiveness. Complaints about moderation of content on technological platforms go far beyond sexual health issues. But Rotman, leader of the non -profit group, says that the results of his survey show to what extent tools and information on sexual health on the Internet are suppressed.

64% of the 28 respondents who sold products on Amazon reported that the electronic commerce giant had withdrawn their offers at some pointand around a third of the merchants they stated that Amazon had completely suspended their sales accounts. Karber refutes that the survey reflects the experiences of “a very small number of sellers.”

Langdale-Schdmit alleges that some VUVA versions are still blocked on Amazon today and that none can appear in payment ads. Amazon prohibits “adult products” ads, including toys and products promoted with “sexual purposes.” Despite winning around 6.5 million dollars in sales for life, Langdale-Schmidt argues that the company is losing money, a problem that largely attributes to the volatility of selling on Amazon, which is responsible for half of Vuvatech’s income.

In 2022, the businesswoman realized something else frustrating: When he wrote “vaginal” in the Amazon search bar, he barely appeared suggested search consultations, while “erectile” gave rise to an abundant number of suggestionssuch as pills and supplements. According to Langdale-Schmidt, in broad searches, Amazon excludes from the results any product marked as “for adults”, including vuva. This prevents someone looking for “toy” from finding an advertisement of a dildo.

The company’s adult products policy mentions various toys and sexual objects, such as comforters and massagers, but does not specifically include dilators or similar devices for pelvic health, such as VUVA. Karber mentions that customers looking for adult products can look for them using specific terms or navigating existing catalogs.

A former engineering manager of Amazon theorizes that the “vaginal” search bar suggestions can be filtered because algorithms tend to associate female genitals with porn -related terms. Interestingly, many of the search suggestions for “penis” include spelling errors such as’Penisen Largement Tool ‘ (something like ‘to tool of A Largamientodepene’). “That does not mean that Amazon should not be pressed to implement a smarter search technology that can differentiate between health and porn products,” justifies the former employee, to whom the anonymity was granted to maintain their professional relationships.

In another case of 2023 quoted in the report of the Center for Justice in privacy, Google limited Aquafit intakes, a small Startup Israeli who develops products for pelvic and vaginal care. In an email to Aquafit seen by Wired, a Google representative explained the decision citing references on the Aquafit website to “body fluids such as vaginal dryness”, The exhibition of “unnecessarily” body parts and content on “ardores” that would trigger a negative reaction among users.

Rebecca Sternberg, co -founder and executive director of Aquafit, states that she and her team tried to appeal Google’s decision twice: “Vaginal dryness is not a secretion, quite the opposite.” In the end, Aquafit renounced this advertising format on Google. Nate Funkhouser, Google spokesman, says that the designation of “restricted moderation” that applied to Aquafit’s advertisements under the sexual content policy of the advertising giant was adequate.