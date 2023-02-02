“Do not stop recording” is the phrase that 15 years ago marked the beginning of a horror story that sought to revolutionize the genre. Harrowing final scene is unforgettable.

In 2007, a Spanish film came to theaters that sought to compete with great successes that were on the billboard at that time. With a horror theme that reminded us of found footage or false reporting, the project directed by Jaume Balagueró and Paco Plaza served to give the genre a new twist. Its success was such that it was released in 30 countries and gave rise to a popular saga. We refer to “REC”.

Trailer for “REC”

What is “REC” about?

The film takes us to meet the reporter Ángela Vidal and her cameraman Pablo, who produce a morning show in Barcelona. In one of their installments, their mission is to follow the activities of the firefighters at night. They accompany the agents to an emergency in a city building. Upon arrival, they are informed of the situation: one of the tenants has locked herself in her room and, with her screams, she has upset everyone. Upon entering the place where the woman is, she attacks them and bites.

"REC" stars Manuela Velasco. Photo: Filmax

When they prepare to attend to the officer who was injured, they discover that the local police and the Army have sealed the building. Desperate, not knowing what is happening, Clara, the firefighters and the rest of the tenants see how a man falls down the stairs. He was attacked by the female from the initial report. She dies after being shot when she again tried to attack her neighbors.

With tension at an all time high, a health inspector, dressed in a protective suit, enters the building. Angela and her partner also manage to enter the warehouse and appreciate how the men who were injured attack the new visitor and his companions. The agent is forced to confess and reveals that they are facing an outbreak of an infectious disease similar to rabies. From that moment, all the survivors start a journey to escape. Will they make it?

The four films in the “REC” saga are available on Amazon Prime Video.