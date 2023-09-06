Amazon.com officials have not offered concessions to the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) in seeking to settle the antitrust allegations, paving the way for the regulator to file a lawsuit later this month, according to sources.

Members of Amazon’s legal team held a video call with FTC officials on Aug. 15 but were unable to reach an agreement, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal. The call could be an opportunity for Amazon to offer to change its business practices early, avoiding a lawsuit.

But the tech giant’s lawyers didn’t offer specific concessions, according to the sources.



