Amazon, won the first civil case in Italy over fake reviews. Site closed Realreviews.it

Amazon has won the first civil case in Italy against fake reviews thanks to a ruling issued by the Court of Milan against malicious actors who attempted to facilitate the publication of 5-star ratings on Amazon.it. This was announced by the eCommerce giant. The ruling led to the closure of the Realreviews.it website and prohibited its manager from carrying out similar activities in the future. The court ruled that the site owner acted in violation of unfair competition laws, thus causing damage to both Amazon and its customers.

The Milan court ruling revealed how the Realreviews.it website offered potential reviewers a full refund of the products they purchased if they published and provided proof of a 5-star review. “The legal action is part – explains the company – of Amazon's broader and ongoing activity aimed at combating fake reviews globally. Last year Amazon took action against 44 criminals in Europe, promoting nine new legal actions in Spain, Germany and France”.

“The ruling of the Court of Milan marks an important stage in the Our fight to protect customers from fake reviews. Our goal is to ensure that every review on the Amazon store is trustworthy and reflects real consumer experiences.” said Claire O'Donnell, Director of Selling Partner Trust & Store Identity at Amazon. In 2015, Amazon filed its first lawsuit against fake review brokers and has since created global teams of lawyers, expert investigators, and analysts to prosecute fake review brokers, stopping the phenomenon at its source.