Amazon has reported or reported for further investigation 1,300 criminals worldwide

L'Amazon Counterfeit Crimes Unit (CCU) and the BMW Group have won a joint civil case – the first of its kind in Spain – against four local scammers who attempted to sell parts and BMW accessories counterfeit throughout Europe. The ruling of the Trademark Court ofEuropean Union Of Alicante determined that the criminals broke the law, transgressed Amazon policies and infringed BMW Group trademarks by attempting to sell counterfeit products, including valve caps, emblems and key rings.

Amazon takes proactive measures to prevent the inclusion of counterfeit products on its online store and constantly monitors it. In this case, Amazon detected suspicious activity using advanced machine learning tools and collaborated with the BMW Group to verify that the products in question were counterfeit. To handle the case, Amazon terminated the defendants' sales accounts, eliminated counterfeit product listings linked to the case, and proactively refunded affected customers. There CCU Of Amazonestablished to identify and dismantle counterfeiting organizations, worked closely with the BMW Group and brought a joint lawsuit against the fraudsters.

“Amazon has zero tolerance for counterfeit products and will continue to prosecute wrongdoers wherever they operate,” he said Kebharu Smith, Director of CCU at Amazon. “This ruling is a significant victory. By working in partnership with brands like the BMW Group, we can successfully block counterfeiters and prevent fake items from reaching our customers or being sold elsewhere in the supply chain.” “When Amazon and the BMW Group make their investigative skills, experience and technological resources available to jointly identify and target counterfeiters, our fight against bad actors becomes very effective and fruitful. We're proud of what we've accomplished together so far to keep customers safe from bad actors, and we're motivated to continue working closely together to make a lasting impact. We look forward to continuing our collaboration,” said Dr. Jochen VolkmerHead of Intellectual Property Law, Trademarks and Design at the BMW Group.

Amazon employs a variety of automated protection technologies to prevent counterfeit products from being sold on its online store. In 2022, Amazon's systems crashed more than 800,000 attempts to open new accounts of sales by ill-intentioned people, before they could put even a single product on sale, or more 99% of adverts suspected of being fraudulent or counterfeit have been blocked or removed thanks to Amazon's automatic and proactive protections. Amazon is committed to prosecuting bad actors and does so through the work of the CCU. Amazon works closely with brands and law enforcement agencies around the world to prosecute bad actors. In 2022, Amazon's CCU reported or referred for investigation further 1,300 criminals in the United StatesIn the United Kingdomin the'EU and in China.