The music streaming race adds a new feature to its extensive variety playlist. Both Apple and Amazon announce -without extra charges- the entry of hi-fi audio to their music-on-demand platforms, also called HiFi sound, which is four times higher than MP3.

While Apple will offer this uncompressed format in part of its catalog, Amazon Music Unlimited enables more than 70 million songs with 16-bit depth and 44.1kHz sample rate, equivalent to the range of a CD (FLAC).

Apple’s intention is to move gradually. Starting next month will license 20 million lossless songs. The remaining 55 million, plus the news that are incorporated into the library, will arrive before the end of the year.

As an added value, Amazon will have the option to reproduce over 7 million songs in Ultra HD (which exceeds the fidelity of CD), with a resolution of 24 bits and a sampling frequency of 192 kHz.

The other side of this format that musicians use to record their sessions and that provides a greater variety of nuances is not to be compatible with all devices on the market. Since the platforms use a compression system that many headphones cannot decode.

Within Apple Music, the option can be activated from the settings and will be available in two versions: Lossless and Hi-Res Lossless Audio.

The first can be played directly on an iPhone or Mac, with a resolution of 16 bits at 44.1 kHz, or in 24 bits with a sampling frequency of 48 kHz.

While the new Hi-Res Lossless Audio format –which represents a true technological leap- It will only be listenable through an external DAC and will present subscribers with 24-bit 192kHz resolution.

Amazon Music HD is another partner in this sound experience.

A DAC or Digital to Analogue Converter is a converter capable of transforming the digital signal into analog. And while sound bars, amplifiers, active speakers, even cell phones and notebooks have one inside, it is also sold separately.

The two systems use Apple’s own format called ALAC (Apple Lossless Audio Codec), which guarantees maximum quality in each theme, allowing us to enjoy nuances, dynamic ranges and sonic depths that could not be appreciated before.

They are out of reach Apple’s Bluetooth headphones -both AirPods and Beats- since they handle the AAC codec to transmit the sound and the wireless range does not support this flow of information in current models.

Immersive audio

Dolby Atmos immersive audio has been used in the movie world for years, but this surround sound technology now makes the leap to music.

Apple Music introduces Dolby Atmos and lossless audio.

This technology goes beyond the limits of mono and stereo sound, placing the listener in the center of the soundscape so that they feel the music in a more immersive way, with more levels of detail and depth.

The other novelty is the incorporation of the spatial audio format Dolby Atmos on thousands of tracks. This surround or 360-degree sound will be compatible with all AirPods and Beats with H1 or W1 chip, it will be activated by default on devices that support it.

Amazon also inaugurates its catalog of remixed songs in 3D Audio formats such as Dolby Atmos and Sony 360RA. These 3D mixes will be playable on Amazon’s innovative hi-fi and smart device, the Echo Studio.

The competition

From this year on, Spotify songs will have a CD-like sound

The music giant, not wanting to lose track, announced in February that it is working on its new Premium subscription option, called Spotify Hi-Fi. The number of themes that will have greater fidelity has not yet been made official.

While in Deezer the high fidelity sound is in the HiFi plan it also applies to its catalog of 70 million songs.

“Listeners can stream tracks the way the artist intended them to be heard, with all the rich details of the sound preserved in lossless, CD-quality audio,” they say of the firm.

Like its competitors, it offers ‘360 by Deezer’, songs in Sony’s innovative format, ‘360 Reality Audio’. The first to offer this format was Tidal, in 2015 at a higher price than the rest of its subscription services. Tidal’s HiFi quality, its great strength in this market, offers music up to the same quality that we have on CDs.

