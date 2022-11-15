Apple and Amazon are sued in the United States for making a scheme that made iPhones and iPads more expensive. The antitrust lawsuit was filed on Wednesday (9) in federal court in Seattle.

The action opposes an agreement between Amazon and Apple in force since January 2019. At the time, the iPhone maker agreed to give Amazon discounts of up to 10% on its products, as long as the e-commerce giant kept only seven of 600 resellers on the platform.

With this, competition was drastically reduced, making Amazon the dominant reseller. Discounts that were common have been extinguished, and prices for iPhones and iPads have risen by about 10% on the platform, says the indictment.

The lawsuit, filed in a class action, covers all US residents who have purchased iPhones and iPads on Amazon since January 2019. The lawsuit seeks unspecified triple damages, restitution of amounts and the end of the agreement between the technology giants.