Amazon is perhaps the most famous e-commerce site in the world, with millions and millions of users who buy online every day. Easy, fast, safe and reliable, its fame certainly precedes it and today we are here to bring you the umpteenth piece of news that will surely put a nice smile on your face: you may be able to get a 10 euro discount voucher!

Amazon allows you to get a 10 euro voucher!

As often happens, Amazon occasionally launches promotional offers that allow you to get pretty good discount coupons with which to make your purchases. And sometimes, the requirements aren’t all that difficult to achieve.

Until March 31 you will have the opportunity to get a 10 euro voucher without doing much after all. It will be enough for you to have a compatible prime account under certain conditions and upload a photo to Amazon Photos for the first time, the archiving service included with prime. Here are all the terms and conditions: