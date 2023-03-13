Amazon is perhaps the most famous e-commerce site in the world, with millions and millions of users who buy online every day. Easy, fast, safe and reliable, its fame certainly precedes it and today we are here to bring you the umpteenth piece of news that will surely put a nice smile on your face: you may be able to get a 10 euro discount voucher!
Amazon allows you to get a 10 euro voucher!
As often happens, Amazon occasionally launches promotional offers that allow you to get pretty good discount coupons with which to make your purchases. And sometimes, the requirements aren’t all that difficult to achieve.
Until March 31 you will have the opportunity to get a 10 euro voucher without doing much after all. It will be enough for you to have a compatible prime account under certain conditions and upload a photo to Amazon Photos for the first time, the archiving service included with prime. Here are all the terms and conditions:
- The promotional offer (the “Offer”) is valid from 00:01 on 1 March 2023 to 23:59 on 31 March 2023.
- Offer applies only to eligible Amazon Prime customers who upload at least one photo via the Amazon Photos app for the first time during the promotional period (the “Eligible Customers”).
- The Offer is not valid for Amazon Prime customers who are enjoying the free use period of the service during the promotional period and for customers who have already used Amazon Photos in the past. Amazon Prime Business customers are not eligible for the Offer.
- With the Offer, eligible Customers will receive a 10 euro promotional credit to be used on www.amazon.it.
- Eligible Customers will receive a confirmation email from Amazon that the Promotional Credit account has been credited and instructions on how to use it within 7 days of uploading at least one photo via the Amazon Photos app.
- The promotional code can be used to purchase products sold and shipped by Amazon on www.amazon.it. Products sold by third parties on the Amazon.it Marketplace, Amazon Warehouse Deals and products and services sold on sites other than Amazon.it are excluded. In addition, the promotional code cannot be used for the purchase of digital content, books, gift cards, alcohol and items for children and babies.
- Content must be uploaded in one of the formats supported by the Amazon Photos service.
- The Offer applies only to customers using a payment method with a billing address in Italy.
- Offer is limited to one order per account.
- The Offer cannot be combined with other offers relating to the same products.
- To benefit from the Offer you must place an order worth at least 30 euros. Shipping costs and ancillary costs, including, for example, those for gift packaging, do not contribute to reaching the minimum purchase threshold.
- The promotional code will be automatically deducted from the amount of the next eligible purchase on www.amazon.it at the time of checkout and must be used by 11.59 pm on April 15, 2023.
- To use the promotional code it is necessary to disable the 1-Click purchase mode. Promo code cannot be used for purchases made by voice with Alexa.
- The Offer is not transferable or redeemable for cash.
- In the event of even partial cancellation of the order by the customer or return of one of the promotional items, Amazon reserves the right to withhold an amount equal to the discount received from the refund.
- Amazon reserves the right to change or cancel this Offer at any time.
- The General Conditions of Use and Sale of Amazon.it, the Conditions of Use of Amazon.it discount coupons and the General Conditions of Use of Amazon Photos apply.
#Amazon #euro #voucher
Leave a Reply