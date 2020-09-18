Hindi language support for virtual assistant Alexa was announced last year by Amazon. After completion of one year, Amazon’s Alexa Assistant will also support Hindi language in Android and iOS devices. This means that Alexa installed in your phone can now speak Hindi. Apart from this, many special features have been added to it, with the help of which the users experience will be better.

It has been said from the company that more than 60 new features have been added to Alexa in the last one year. In these features, Alexa can be asked to whisper, in addition Alexa’s voice speed can be reduced or increased. Health updates to Bollywood mimicry have also become part of it. Alexa’s speech understanding has also improved by 40 percent over the previous year.

Alexa will now recite poems

Alexa can now play songs and recite poems when asked to play a song in more than 50 ways. 20 new stories have also been added to it. In this way, you will be able to download the Alexa app from the Play Store and use it in Hindi as well. Simultaneously, virtual assistants are now beginning to understand words like ‘two and a half’ and ‘tham ja’. Six new Alexa Original Songs have also been added to the server.

Try to make more local

Hindi can be selected by going to the language settings of the app on Android and iOS devices. At the same time, ‘Alexa, talk in Hindi’ on other devices. Language can also be changed by speaking. Amun India Country Leader for Alexa Punish Kumar said that efforts have been made to make Alexa more localized and better, especially for Hindi speakers, by being inspired by India’s culture and diversity of languages.