For several weeks, Amazon has been caught in the spotlight, amid union pressure to create a union in one of its warehouses in the United States and after being accused by President Joe Biden of evading taxes. Now, a new stain is added to his record.

The company led by Jeff Bezos had to acknowledge that, part of your fleet of truckers must urinate in plastic bottles, after corroborating evidence emerged.

The confession comes after Wisconsin Democratic politician Mark Pocan incriminate the company through a tweet that it was not as exemplary as it proclaims because it attacks union formation and “makes workers pee in bottles.”

“You really believe that pissing in bottles? “They replied from an official Amazon account with a certain ironic tone.

One of Amazon’s distribution centers. Photo: AFP

“The reality is that we have a million incredible workers around the world who they are proud of what they do, they have good salaries and health insurance“continued the message.

“Paying workers $ 15 an hour doesn’t make it a ‘progressive workplace“When a union is destroyed and workers are made to urinate in water bottles,” Pocan countered, raising the tone of the dispute.

In view of this conflict, various media subpoenaed numerous company employees to confirm whether the allegations were true.

Several testimonies indicated that the practice of urinating under these conditions was “widespread” and was due to “pressure to meet the quotas” established by their superiors.

In some cases, “the employees even defecated in bags,” they pointed out with embarrassment. They also described ruthless work practices, both in their centers and among the delivery staff.

Faced with the avalanche of evidence, the e-commerce giant had to admit that their drivers have to pee in bottles due to traffic or trouble finding toilets during delivery runs.

“This was a goal against, we are not happy and we owe an apology to the representative (Mark) Pocan,” Amazon acknowledged in a statement published on its blog.

Before this braking, Amazon acknowledged that it would like to solve the problem, although it admitted that it does not yet know how, but promised to seek solutions.

“We will continue to speak out when false information is presented, but we will also work hard to always be accurate,” the Seattle-based company’s statement concluded.

Union pressure

Amazon workers in Bessemer, Alabama, had a historic vote to decide whether they want to be represented by the Retail Union. Photo: AP

The controversy comes just as Amazon workers in Bessemer, Alabama, they had a historic vote to decide if they want to be represented by the Union of Retailers, Wholesalers and Department Stores.

Results are not expected until next week. If they vote yes, it will become Amazon’s first union in America.

Despite the fact that Amazon has been operating for more than 25 years and has about 800,000 workers in the US., They do not have any trade union organization, a direct consequence of the strong opposition of the company and an employment model based on high turnover rates.

Since voting began in the Alabama warehouse, Amazon has run a publicity campaign about the company’s working conditions and has been embroiled from the corporate account in acrimonious discussions with progressive senators Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren.

