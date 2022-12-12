Amazon has announced that Fire TV is available on the Echo Show 15, the device with a customizable display and support for 1080p video streaming. The Fire TV experience is available as a free software update to all Echo Show 15 customers, and will also be available on all new devices. Echo Show 15 customers will be able to access streaming content offered by Fire TV, including Prime Video, YouTube, Netflix, Disney+ and other online platforms. With the new Fire TV widget, you can view shortcuts to recently used streaming apps, recently watched content, or your favorite shows list. To scroll through entertainment options on your Fire TV, you’ll need to tap the screen, use the custom virtual remote, or pair a Fire TV remote, such as the Alexa Voice Remote (3rd generation).

The main menu includes categories: ‘Find’, to search for applications and videos, or browse different categories of content; ‘Library’, to access ‘My Video List’, purchases and rentals; and ‘Live’, to view live TV content from supported applications and subscriptions. With Fire TV, you can also create different profiles for each family member and customize apps and channels from the main menu, as well as settings such as language and accessibility. Finally, you can use the Amazon Fire TV app on your mobile phone to navigate your Fire TV experience.