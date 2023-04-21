A fan fiction writer from The Lord of the rings is suing the Tolkien Estate and Rings of Power creator Amazon for copyright infringement of his novel The Fellowship of the King.

As reported by PC Gamer, Demetrious Polychron claims that his work, registered with the US Copyright Office in 2017 and published in September 2022, is “inspired by The Lord of the rings and JRR Tolkien”, but it is a “completely original book and concept”.

The lawsuit claims that The Rings of Power shows copyright infringement and Polychron is seeking $250 million as a result.

Polychron also claims to have tried several times to work with the Tolkien Estate professionally. After registering his trademark, he sent a letter to JRR Tolkien’s grandson and director of the Tolkien Estate, Simon Tolkien, describing the book and asking the company to review his manuscript.

In 2019, Polychron retained a lawyer to contact the Tolkien Estate again “with enthusiasm to work with the defendants and the anticipation of publishing their book to the public.” The complaint states that the Tolkien Estate “rejected any attempts at collaboration the following day,” so Polychron personally delivered a copyrighted copy to Simon Tolkien’s home.

He then claims to have asked for it back, telling Simon Tolkien in a letter that he would “publish The Fellowship of the Kingand an additional series of six books, independently”.

The lawsuit points to similarities such as that one of the characters in Polychron is named Elanor, which is the same name as one of the characters in Rings of Power. However, it should be noted that this is also the name of one of JRR Tolkien’s own characters (one of Sam’s daughters).

season 2 of The Rings of Power is currently in production in the UK and a release date has yet to be revealed. It was recently confirmed that the actor game of ThronesCiarán Hinds, will join the cast along with several other actors including Gabriel Akuwudike, Yasen ‘Zates’ Atour, Ben Daniels, Amelia Kenworthy, Nia Towle and Nicholas Woodeso.

As for directing talent, Amazon has already confirmed that Charlotte Brändström, Louise Hooper and Sanaa Hamri will lead season 2. The trio has credits on The Witcher, The Sandman and The Wheel of Time.

Filming for its second season hasn’t been going particularly well so far, with a horse recently dying on set and a fire breaking out a week later.

Via: IGN