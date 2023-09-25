Amazon invests in AI and focuses on Anthropic’s chatbot models

Amazonthe US e-commerce giant, sets its sights on the AI ​​giant Anthropic: the company Jeff founded Bezos has in fact announced that it intends to invest up to 4 billion of dollars in the US company of artificial intelligencewhich is developing a competitor to ChatGPT, accelerating the global race towards these technologies.

With this partnership, the online retail and cloud giant will take a minority stake in Anthropicwhich he developed Claude, a chatbot that competes with ChatGPT, Open AI’s popular artificial intelligence tool. For its part, Anthropic will use chips from Amazon Web Service (AWS) – the largest cloud company in the world – developed specifically for building machine learning models.

The key to this agreement, according to Amazon, is theaccelerating Anthropic’s future chatbot models, to which AWS users will have access. Anthropic has raised several hundred million in funding this year and Dario Amodei, founder of the company, is considered among the most experienced entrepreneurs in the world in the sector. Many expectations have been created regarding generative AI and its applications in the last twelve months. Companies have invested billions and hundreds of startups have sprung up to try new products capable of satisfying a constantly growing investment market.

