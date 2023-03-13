Amazon doesn’t need too many introductions, it is perhaps the most famous e-commerce site in the world, with millions and millions of users who interface with it every day. Easy, fast, safe and reliable, you too have probably already used it and today we are here to bring you some great news that will get you some cash: you may be able to bring home a 6 euro discount voucher!

Amazon allows you to get a 6 euro voucher!

As has already happened in the past, this time too Amazon has decided to launch a promotional offer which allows you to get a pretty good discount coupon with which to make your purchases. Unfortunately, the requirement to have it is not that obvious, but let’s see right away.

You will have time until March 31st to get a 6 euro voucher on one simple condition: you just need to buy one or more gift vouchers to reach a total value of at least 60 euros. Also mind you, because to get this 6 euro voucher you will have to enter the code ITGC22 during checkout before purchasing. We report to you below all terms and conditions: