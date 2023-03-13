Amazon doesn’t need too many introductions, it is perhaps the most famous e-commerce site in the world, with millions and millions of users who interface with it every day. Easy, fast, safe and reliable, you too have probably already used it and today we are here to bring you some great news that will get you some cash: you may be able to bring home a 6 euro discount voucher!
Amazon allows you to get a 6 euro voucher!
As has already happened in the past, this time too Amazon has decided to launch a promotional offer which allows you to get a pretty good discount coupon with which to make your purchases. Unfortunately, the requirement to have it is not that obvious, but let’s see right away.
You will have time until March 31st to get a 6 euro voucher on one simple condition: you just need to buy one or more gift vouchers to reach a total value of at least 60 euros. Also mind you, because to get this 6 euro voucher you will have to enter the code ITGC22 during checkout before purchasing. We report to you below all terms and conditions:
- Promotion valid from 10:00 on 25 July 2022 to 23:59 on 31 March 2023.
- To benefit from the promotion, enter the code “ITGC22” in the “Add a gift certificate, promotional code or voucher” section in the summary of your order and complete the purchase of the Gift Certificate.
- Customers who have placed orders for one or more Gift Vouchers in the last 36 months cannot benefit from the promotion.
- To benefit from the promotion, you must have an active Amazon.it account for at least 12 months and have placed at least one order from this account in the previous 12 months.
- This promotion is only available by purchasing Email Gift Certificates or Printable Gift Certificates.
- In case of purchase of multiple Gift Vouchers, in order to reach the €60 threshold, it is necessary to purchase the vouchers with a single order. It is not possible to purchase Gift Vouchers of different types with the same order (e.g. Gift Voucher by email and Gift Voucher to be printed).
- After completing the order of Gift Certificates to be printed or sent by email, you will receive a confirmation email with more information and the discount voucher worth €6 will automatically be applied to your account within 48 hours.
- Promotion limited to one order and one account only. In case of an order for Gift Vouchers with a value of more than €60, only one discount voucher with a value of €6 will be assigned.
- To use the discount coupon you need to disable the 1-Click purchase method, if activated.
- The Discount Coupon can be used until 11.59 pm on 31 May 2023 for orders placed on Amazon.it. Excludes digital content, books, Kindle ereaders and Fire tablets, baby food, Gift Cards, Amazon Warehouse Deals, and products sold by third parties on the Marketplace platform.
- In the event of partial use of the credit from the discount voucher, any remaining credit can be used for further purchases of eligible products on Amazon.it by the expiry date indicated above. In the event of even partial cancellation of the order by the customer or return of one of the promotional items, Amazon reserves the right to withhold an amount equal to the discount received from the refund.
- The discount voucher cannot be combined with other promotions in progress on the products purchased, it cannot be transferred to third parties or converted into cash.
- The discount voucher will not be refunded, nor can it be reused in case of return or cancellation of the order made using the discount voucher.
- Amazon reserves the right to suspend, modify or terminate this promotion at any time.
- The general conditions of use and sale of Amazon.it, the conditions of use of Amazon.it Gift Certificates and the conditions of use of Amazon.it Discount Coupons apply.
#Amazon #euro #voucher #arrives
Leave a Reply