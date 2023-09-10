The million dollar International Trot of New York (m 2011) is won for the fourth time by a horse born in Italy. After Delfo (1977), Twister Bi (2017) and Zacon Gio (2019) it was up to Vivid Wise As, led by the Frenchman Mathieu Abrivard, to put everyone in line, at the end of an authoritative lead path concluded in 1’11″7 in front to Jiggy Dog D and the other Italian (and training partner) led by Gocciadoro. On a track washed by torrential rain, Vivid immediately took the lead and along the way he easily controlled the percussion of the French favorite Etonnant, who let go half a lap from the end, where the American It’s Academic tried in vain , who however let go in the straight line. Vivid thus emerged as an easy winner, Jiggy Dod D took advantage of his wake and finished second, ahead of Bengurion Jet who scored the grand finale from the back. The champion of Antonio Somma’s Bivans team thus achieved his 18th success in group 1, exceeding three million in sums won.