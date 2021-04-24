As usual, our country sees challenges as presenting opportunities, including the “Agricultural Climate Innovation Initiative” that it announced with the United States during the leaders’ climate summit recently.

The issue of climate change revealed new challenges, and Corona joined it to confirm together the close interconnectedness between health, food and resource security, and set conditions different from the past, for those who want to move strongly towards a world in which everything changes rapidly, while it is clear that agriculture will be One of his most important issues in the next century.

Hence, we are not surprised when we know that “Bill Gates” is one of the richest people in the world, investing 242 thousand acres of agricultural land throughout the United States.

On the other hand, the observer of the Emirati issue realizes that the nature of the climate and the high temperatures have not discouraged us from devising solutions in agricultural development, since the time of the founder Sheikh Zayed, “may God have mercy on him,” who considered agriculture a basis in the civilizations of nations, and took up the challenge since the sixties of the last century, and proved wrong Many hypotheses about the impossibility of sustainable agriculture in the desert sands.

Since that time, leaps have continued in the sector, towards making use of modern scientific technologies in agricultural sustainability, and following new agricultural patterns, which we share today with many countries of the world, including the United States, which was explicitly stated by its Presidential Envoy for Climate Change: “The UAE is providing Amazing solutions and innovative practices in dealing with food and climate challenges, ”in a new recognition of the genius of the Emirati human being.

In our country, the opportunities that emerged from the belly of the challenge are great. We have advanced agricultural solutions, investment funds, seed banks, organic and aquatic crops, smart cultivation systems, a scientific structure for centers specializing in research and studies for the most difficult agricultural environments, and experiences in proactively adopting modern technology. .

All of this, in its entirety, formed a global reference for sustainable food production methods and techniques, and drew the attention of great countries that saw the UAE as a leading global center with which cooperation would constitute the future of agricultural and food production in the world, and practically contribute to facing climate change, and achieve far-reaching economic and social benefits. .

Today we are on the right path, because our government is more ready for the future, whose preparations for its dues were thoughtful, smart, sufficient and amazing. We have no room for climate surprises and no way for us to the repercussions of the pandemic.