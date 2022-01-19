Since the arrival of Covid-19, face masks have become one of the essential requirements. To safely go out and come back, you need to wear a face mask. Since you need to always have the face mask on while outdoors, it is essential to have enough stock.

However, with several types of face masks and manufacturers available, choosing a suitable face mask might be challenging. N-95 masks, disposable Surgical Mask, homemade masks, and cloth masks come at different prices bearing different features. Therefore, you should be keen while making your mask selection. Below are tips to help you choose a suitable face mask:

Multiple Layers of Fabric

Experts usually recommend using layered masks since they provide you with a better chance of staying safe from any contaminations. Buying multiple layered face masks will help initiate maximum protection. The layers enable the face mask to filter out germs, bacteria, and other dust particles before reaching your covered area of the body. A single-layered mask may not be effective since the bacteria can easily penetrate through a single layer of fabric.

Go for Ear Loops

Although some consider this an obvious tip, most people usually ignore it. It is more convenient to use the facemasks with ear loops than those that need you to tie behind the head. For frequent travelers, the best face mask option is elastic ear loops. You may sometimes be in a hurry, and tying the facemasks may be challenging. Therefore, it becomes difficult to fit the face mask to offer protection properly.

Proper Fit

Wearing a face mask is usually not enough to protect yourself, especially in this Covid-19 period. Also, spending a lot of money on a high-quality face mask that doesn’t fit well is not a good idea. A good face mask should be easy to wear and work correctly on your face. The primary purpose of wearing a face mask is to offer you protection.

If the mask doesn’t fit well and leaves gaps on top or sideways may not be ideal. It would be best to buy a face mask that fits you properly without leaving any space to help keep the germs, bacteria, and viruses away.

Easy Breathing

Since you always need to put on your mask whenever you step outside, it is good that you look for a face mask to breathe on it well. Consider looking for a face mask with a breathable fabric. A face mask that you can easily breathe on allows you to stay calm and relaxed. Thus, making it easier for you to keep on your face mask for long.

Usability

One of the essential tips for choosing a suitable face mask is usability. You need to know whether you need a reusable face mask. There are several types of facemasks which you can reuse others, but some only require you to wear once. However, if you want to save your money, it is best to go for reusable and washable face masks.

Whether you want to use disposable Surgical Mask, N-95 Masks, Cloth Mask, or homemade masks, it is best to make the right choice. A good face mask is comfortable to wear, offers maximum protection, and comes at a pocket-friendly price.