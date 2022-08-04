You know there are at least 5 Amazing Things Dogs Can Feel About Humans? Fido amazes us every day, because he is able to achieve great things and love us without asking for anything in return. Indeed, he sometimes seems to understand us even though he doesn’t speak our language. And he understands us like no one else in the world.

Photo source from Pixabay

Amazing things dogs hear: your mood

Dogs can always understand what state of mind we are in at any moment. If we are stressed, they are too. And if we are sad, so are they. They are definitely very empathetic towards the people they love and care about in a particular way.

They know when you don’t pay them enough attention

Dogs are smart and they know when we are ignoring them. They also know when to get into trouble, like stealing food from the table, when we’re distracted or caught up in something else.

Photo source from Pixabay

Dogs understand inequality

According to recent research, dogs are able to tell when there is unparalleled treatment. They discovered this by giving the first one to one dog and another not, despite having done the same thing. The unrewarded puppy stopped taking that action, because he knew it would have no benefit.

They know when you are sick

Dogs first perceive disease and our health problems. Indeed, recent studies have revealed that they may be able to smell the cancer cells present in the bodies of patients still unaware of the cancer they suffer from.

Photo source from Pixabay

Dogs sense your unreliability

Research from the Japanese University of Kyoto looked at more than 30 dogs and found that puppies know when their owner isn’t trustworthy, when they lie or don’t keep their promises. In these cases they tend not to trust the hand that betrayed them.