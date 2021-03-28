Nature never ceases to amaze us. No matter how much time passes or what we think we already know about her, every so often we discover some amazing fact that again leaves us stunned; and expectant too, of course.

Now an investigation has found that an insect, a pernicious agricultural pest, owes part of its success to a gene that was stolen from its host plant millions of years ago.

The finding, published in Cell, is the earliest known example of a natural genetic transfer from a plant to an insect.

The discovery also explains why the whitefly Bemisia tabaci he’s so adept at eating crops: the gene he extracted from plants allows you to neutralize a toxin that some plants produce to defend themselves against insects.

It could be a great advance in the fight to combat this plague, since the first works suggest that inhibiting this gene can make whiteflies vulnerable to the toxin.

“This exposes a mechanism through which we can tip the scales in favor of the plant”, Tells Nature Andrew Gloss, who studies plant-pest interactions in the University of Chicago in the US. “It is a remarkable example of how the study of evolution can bring new approaches to applications such as crop protection.”

Until now it was not known that plants and insects steal genes from each other.

The tiny whitefly wreaks havoc on agriculture around the world; it is among the most destructive plant pests. This is because they absorb the sugary sap of hundreds of types of plants, while excreting a sticky, sweet substance called molasses that serves as a breeding ground for mold.

And they are also vectors of more than 100 viruses of pathogenic plants.

Stealing genes

That some species of whitefly may owe part of their predatory ability to genes of other organisms not at all surprising, because genetic theft is common in the arms race between plants and their pests.

For millions of years, both plants and insects have borrowed heavily from microbial genomes, sometimes using their newly acquired genes. to develop defensive or offensive strategies.

Some insects, such as the Coffee borer (Hypothenemus hampei), have looted microbial genes to extract more nutrients from the cell walls of difficult-to-digest plants, and a wild relative of wheat, called ear blight, has stolen a gene for fight a fungal disease. But so far nor plants and insects were known to steal from each other.

Entomologist Youjun Zhang of the Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences in Beijing and his colleagues were scanning the B. tabaci genome for stolen genes, when they found one that it seemed to have evolved not in other insects or microbes, but in plants.

An additional study showed that the gene can transfer a chemical group to defensive compounds called phenolic glycosides. These compounds are produced by many plants, including tomatoes, to protect themselves from pests. But the modification caused by the whitefly gene made the compounds were harmless.

To test the hypothesis, the team engineered tomato plants to produce a double-stranded RNA molecule capable of stopping the expression of the whitefly gene. Almost all whiteflies that fed on these manipulated tomato plants died.

“That result suggests a new way to attack whiteflies“says Jonathan Gershenzon, a chemist at the Max Planck Institute for Chemical Ecology in Jena, Germany. “It offers a huge opportunity to be specific. It can keep whiteflies away but not harm beneficial insects such as pollinators, “he closes.

Source: Nature