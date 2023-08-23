Amazing Gianmarco Tamberi. He was only missing a medal in the Outdoor World Championships in his already rich palmares. And in the incredible evening in Budapest, the blue jumper takes the most important of all, the gold of the Athletics World Championships. In the high jump final, the Italian approaches the height of the Tokyo Olympics (2.37) and with 2.36 he wins the most important medal of all. Only the American Harrison manages to equal him in the measure, but Tamberi takes the top step of the podium for having hit the measure of victory at the first attempt. Third place, surprisingly, for the very favorite Barshim (Qatar), the friend with whom he shared the Olympic gold medal two summers ago. “I dream of gold for a feat never seen before”, he said referring to the World Cup. Here it is, the company.