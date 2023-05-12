A young man of only 18 years of age starred in a historical event in the craniotomy, after undergo surgery for a brain tumor while it was forced to stay awake and read several words given to him by his neuropsychiatrist.

At only 14 years old, Isaac Roberts began to suffer from seizures daily that worsened over the years. After several tests, the doctors diagnosed with a grade 2 brain tumor to the young man from the city of Birmingham.

His state of health deteriorated By the time he turned 17, Isaac began experiencing debilitating seizures, loss of speech, and paralysis on one entire side of his body. The case of the young british reached the ears of the neurosurgeon Mr. Chanwho decided to perform high-risk surgery with an open skull.

According to what the newspaper revealed The Mirror from England, in the middle of the surgical procedure the adolescent began to convulse and made the surgery even more complex. Faced with the distressing situation, the neurosurgeon decided to wake up Isaac to avoid further health problems and lifelong consequences.

Isaac Roberts appeared to have epilepsy, but it turned out to be a brain tumor that weakened his body.

The difficult decision made by Dr. Chan was key to saving the life of Izaac Roberts who in the middle of surgery he began to read some key words that his neuropsychiatrist gave him and was compelled to stay awake; this helped the doctors to identify the sensitive areas of his brain to avoid damaging them.

In the end, the young came out of surgery well practiced in the Royal Stoke Hospital of England, and after several months of recovery revealed some unusual details of the risky surgery that saved his life.

Details of the surgical procedure

In an interview with the media Channel 5 from England, Roberts explained what he felt in those moments of anguish. “It was very surreal. One moment I was testing and talking, and the next I could feel the right half of my body moving. Could not talk. I felt very alert. I remember the psychiatrist in front of me and the surgeons behind me. I couldn’t relax, it was a very intense environment.”

He also explained how Dr. Chan carried out the entire pre-surgery procedure: “They referred me to the neurosurgeon Mr.

Chan, who created an action plan. He told me, ‘I’m not going to bother with a biopsy. I’m just going to get it all out’ (…) The psychiatrist gave me a very good idea of ​​what brain surgery would be like. He was curious. My biggest concern was the long-term side effects. and the possibility of it spreading.

Lastly, Isaac Roberts thanked Mr. Chan for removing all the benign tumor on his head. “Mr. Chan carefully removed everything. He was so surprised at how great his abilities were. The tumor was benign and completely disappeared.”

