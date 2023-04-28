«I am very excited to be in Cartagena reviewing my entire musical career and with some surprise». This is how the Barcelona musician Shuarma announces his participation this Friday, at 10:30 p.m., in Sonidos del Puerto de Cartagena, in the Espacio Alviento, where he will perform solo in an acoustic concert accompanied by his inseparable guitar.

The leader of the Barcelona pop-rock band Elefantes, Shuarma, began his career in 2007 and, since then, he has released four solo albums. In the last of them, ‘Trazos’, published in 2021, through Warner Music, had the collaboration of Iván Ferreiro, in ‘Quiero y quiero’. For many this album of 15 songs is the most intimate and personal. With new melodies the artist opens up, reflects his moods and experiences, he wants his audience to know a little more about his music and also about him.

Shuarma

When

Friday at 10:30 p.m.

Where

Wind Space, Cartagena.

How much

Tickets: €20; with Offerplan: €16.

The singer-songwriter continues to lead the pop/rock music group Elefantes, originally from Barcelona, ​​formed in 1994, together with Jordi Ramiro (drums), Julio Cascán (bassist) and Alex Vivero (guitar). Since then they have not stopped reaping successes and being received with great reception by the public in all stages of the country.

With their latest album, ‘Trozos de Papel/Cosas Raras’ (2022), they are committed to transforming and reshaping their universe without losing an iota of their essence. They are currently on the verge of releasing their new EP ‘Cinco miradas’, on May 5th. In addition, they will be this Saturday, April 29, at the Puerto Indie Fest concert, in Puertollano (Ciudad Real) and they will arrive with their news in Murcia on June 24 at Sala Rem.