Redmi note 8

The Redmi Note 8 smartphone has offered a great sample of its build-quality. Recently a Xiaomi fan shared his Redmi Note 8 experience. Fan reported that his phone accidentally fell into the water from the 8th floor of a building. It was shocking that even after falling from such a height, the phone was working correctly.Fan said that when he reached to pick up the phone after the phone fell, he was on and working. However, after falling from such a height, the phone definitely suffered physical damage. The phone suffered a severe impact due to falling from a height. Due to this, the phone’s display was completely cracked, but the amazing thing was that the touch function was working correctly. Apart from this, the phone had become a bit bend and it was starting to look like a handset with curved screen.

Xiaomi’s founder and chairman Lee Jun shared a post praising the quality of the Redmi Note 8. He also said in his post that the workmanship of the Redmi Note 8 can be compared to Nokia. Regarding the damage to the phone, he said that water had penetrated into its camera and the screen of the phone was leaking. Apart from this, all the functions and functions of the phone were working correctly.

Li june’s post

Redmi Note 8 specifications

The phone has a 6.39 inch full HD + display with 1080×2280 pixels resolution. This phone coming with 6 GB of RAM has a Snapdragon 665 processor. This phone coming with quad rear camera has a 48 megapixel primary camera. At the same time, you will get a 13-megapixel camera for this selfie.

The memory of this phone with 128 GB internal storage can be increased to 512 GB with the help of micro SD card. This phone coming with rear fingerprint sensor has a 4000mAh battery with 18 Watt fast charging.