Tijuana, Lower California.- A citizen of Tijuana will have to pay a fine after elements of the Municipal Police stopped him when he was riding an electric scooter and did not have the respective license to drive such a vehicle, a fact that has caused controversy on social networks.

According to the information that has been circulated, the elements stopped the citizen when he was circulating on board his unit in the streets of the Castillo neighborhood, in Tijuana, and once they had the approach with him, they raised an infraction under the argument that did not have an “electric skateboard license”in addition to not wearing plates or a safety helmet.

It may interest you: Police of Tijuana, Baja California, one of the worst according to citizen perception: INEGI

It also revealed the fact that the skate was transferred to the municipal corralón and his driver was sent to pay the fine with a qualifying judge. The citizen circulated images of the infraction ticket and it is not explained where he has to go and how he can acquire a license to skate, as well as the regulations on which the agents relied to lift this infraction.

It may interest you: Only in Tijuana! They rent a room the size of a closet for almost 2 thousand pesos a month

Also, it should be noted that the affected will have to pay a fine of 2 thousand pesos with discount included for the storage of the unit in Grúas Olmos, although it should be noted that the use of a crane was not required for its transfer. This fact has caused countless reactions on social networks as there is no law or it is not public that states that an electric skateboard must have license plates and its driver must obtain a license to be able to drive it.