Pharaoh Love Shady He stood out in the urban genre creating controversial musical pieces about women and became an internationally recognized figure with the premiere of a tiradera a Resident. However, this Sunday, May 22, the urban artist broke his musical line to launch a composition in which he empowers the female audience with the song “empowered girl”.

After having given a concert in Bolivia, Faraón Love Shady announced this release on Friday, May 20, which caused great anticipation in his fans, who already suspected a composition without lyrics against women.

“empowered girl”

Pharaoh’s new hit Love Shady lasts a little over two minutes, which is enough for the singer to dedicate words of respect and admiration for the female gender. Unlike other videos, in “Chica Empowered” the protagonist is ‘his girlfriend of hers’, not him, and she dedicates the following phrases to him:

“She is my girlfriend, she dresses as she wants, not the f***. The richest of the tone, my bottle. Only beautiful and among all, with you I want a wedding.

With an hour of premiere, the song already has 100,000 views. “She is unique and independent, a business woman does not want suitors. She is always regal, always smiling, with a positive mind, she feels very happy”, is the phrase that stands out the most in the song.

Tiradera a Residente exceeded one million views

On Tuesday, April 12, Pharaoh Love Shady premiered the song “Rip [R]esentido” and, to the surprise of many, in less than 12 hours the video clip exceeded one million views and was cataloged as a good composition by the public. This was the biggest record for the artist in her entire musical career.

The tiradera composed by Faraón Love Shady was a response to René Pérez, calling him ‘resentful’ and reminding him of his support for Hugo Chávez. Also, in this song, Residente is described as “a copy of Eminem”.

Pharaoh Love Shady spoke after Residente’s words. Photo: YouTube / Instagram capture

Pharaoh remembers the racism and bullying he suffered

Through his official Instagram account, the Peruvian singer published a text that moved his fans: “All my fans, those who were from the beginning, know that I started from scratch and suffered a lot of discrimination and bullying by racist, unsuccessful and self-conscious They criticized me, they told me that it was a meme, a joke, that I made parodies and other much stronger things. Another person in my place would have already committed suicide, but I never gave up my dream of being an artist.