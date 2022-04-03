PreviousLive Chronicle

Barça already has a team and also a unique player called Pedri to make the difference in bogged down games like the one proposed by Sevilla. The Canarian scored an anthological goal that evoked the best plays of Ronaldinho and Messi to crown a giant’s task at the astonished Camp Nou. The azulgrana did not stop turning around the match like wild boars until the magician Pedri appeared, appointed by the coach as Iniesta’s successor, and put Barcelona second in the League.

1 Ter Stegen, Piqué, Alves, Alba, Ronald Araújo, Frenkie De Jong (Gavi, min. 73), Pedri, Busquets, Ferrán Torres, Ousmane Dembélé (Nico González, min. 90) and Aubameyang (Depay, min. 80) Bono, Koundé, Rekik (Rafa Mir, min. 81), Diego Carlos, Jesús Navas (Montiel, min. 77), Joan Jordán, Gudelj (En-Nesyri, min. 77), Lucas Ocampos, Lamela (Jesús Corona, min. .66), Rakitic and Anthony Martial (Augustinsson, min. 82) goals 1-0 min. 71: Peter. Referee Jose Maria Sanchez Martinez Yellow cards Busquets (min. 60), Ousmane Dembélé (min. 81), Jesús Corona (min. 84), Piqué (min. 84), Montiel (min. 84) and Lucas Ocampos (min. 87)

A championship that Sevilla does not know how to end, bowed in a titanic match at the Camp Nou, will be short for the azulgrana. Accustomed to a tie, the Andalusians defeated the winning dynamics of Xavi’s team, the coach who puts a brave face in bad weather and encourages the culers to go to the field on icy days like this Sunday in Barcelona. The heat given off by Barça football melts the coldest teams.

Sevilla needs demanding games like the one at the Camp Nou to hide the air they have of an exhausted team, squeezed by the calendar and battered by injuries, with no other horizon than to watch time pass, away from titles and finals scheduled in their own city after losing sight of Madrid in the League. He has not lost maturity or competitiveness, no matter how much fatigue and stress he may have, also confused about his aspirations if you look at the breadth of his squad and Lopetegui’s manual, a coach who can be stressed and instead endorses his tactical richness, very interventionist against Barcelona.

Sevilla formed without a classic 9 and adorned themselves with a long possession after winning the draw and forcing Barça to change sides. Lopetegui bet on having the ball and also on the transitions after opening the field with players like Lamela, Ocampos and Martial. The plan forced the Catalans to run to retreat quickly, strong in pressure and oriented towards Dembélé’s side. The Frenchman did not stop crossing centers and Alba was lavish in the changes of orientation due to the lack of inside play in an open clash and with more suspense than chances in an excited Camp Nou.

Outstanding Bonus

Ferran was not right when he had to finish his diagonals and Aubameyang did not come into play. Much further from the auction was Sevilla. The defensive tension dominated the areas despite the fact that the initiative was always from Barcelona. The azulgrana recovered the ball on the opposite court and progressively ended up closing in on Sevilla’s goal. Ferran was unable to finish off an assist from Dembélé after a precious pass from Pedri and Bono responded to a shot from Aubameyang. He played well and Barcelona shot badly.

No one in the stands complained about Xavi’s line-up. The fans have returned to the stadium convinced by the football of a team that no longer has any doubts even in the starting team: the only unknowns are that of the central defender who accompanies Piqué and the right back, a position to which Alves returned. Although Barça’s weak point is in its defense, after the attack was refined and the midfield line was stabilized, Sevilla did not find the goal until the 48th minute with Lamela.

The Barcelona players persevered in their offense, fluid and patient at the beginning of the play and denied in the last pass and the definition, too hasty and reduced by the forcefulness of Koundé and Diego Carlos and the omnipresence of Bono. Not even Pedri, excellent with the waist, seemed to know how to score against Bono. There was a lot of impatience and there was a lack of precision to unlock Sevilla’s goal. The runaway Barça attack, repetitive in losses, involved the backlash of Lopetegui’s squad.

More information

Until the leather returned to Pedri’s feet. The man from Tenerife did not forgive with his right foot after receiving from Dembélé. Pedri controlled the leather with his left foot on the balcony of the area, feigned with two feints that left Rakitic and Diego Carlos lying down to cross with the right to the bottom of Bono’s goal. Given the collective rush, Pedri paused, the magician who dominates space and time, the passer turned into an auctioneer to culminate Barça’s ambition.

A beautiful goal that inflamed a fan as convinced of success as the team after a shot by Piqué off Bono’s crossbar. The offensive variety led by Araujo was followed by a hard defensive exercise to save Pedri’s goal. Nothing better than a brilliant play to end a harrowing game due to Sevilla’s resistance and to put Barça in the slipstream of Madrid.

You can follow EL PAÍS DEPORTES on Facebook and Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.