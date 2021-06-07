ofFlorian Naumann shut down

In the election in Saxony-Anhalt, the CDU could not least have benefited from clear rejection of the AfD. But an expert continues to warn of the success of the right-wing populists.

Magdeburg – The threatening slide to the right predicted by the polls did not materialize – on the evening of the election in Saxony-Anhalt there were long faces among the AfD and great cheers from the CDU: In the big mood test before the federal election, Prime Minister Reiner Haseloff’s party succeeded in an unexpected liberation. 37 percent were accounted for. And a lead of around 16 percent over the AfD.

But behind the sober election result, as always, there is a sea of ​​possible interpretations. The parties from the Greens to the Left agreed on Sunday evening that, above all, concerns about a head-to-head race between the CDU and AfD Haseloff’s Christian Democrats brought in many votes. A look at the data and assessments by demoscopes could confirm this thesis – but at the same time it hardly supports hopes that the AfD is on the decline for the future with the results from Sunday evening in Saxony-Anhalt.

Voter hikes in Saxony-Anhalt: CDU takes (almost) all votes – AfD is apparently losing a lot of trust

According to the available data, the fact seems to be that the CDU has gained voters from among almost all parties. Only with the FDP did the voter migration result in a zero-sum game. The conservatives also gained new support from the AfD – and from the Left, SPD and Greens, i.e. the parties to the left of the center. According to the migration model of the infratest dimap institute, ARD received a whopping 15,000 net votes from the SPD, and 14,000 from the left; The bottom line was that the Greens lost 1,000 votes to the CDU from their relatively small number of voters.

If one ignores the stream of voters from the CDU towards the competition, the absolute numbers of voter migration are even higher. This could indicate that the lost supporters of these three parties actually wanted to prevent the AfD from winning the election. Another indication: According to the polls, only eleven percent of the CDU voters said their party should enter into a coalition with the AfD.

In addition, 61,000 non-voters in the state elections in 2016 voted for the CDU, according to infratest dimap – a great mobilization success for Prime Minister Reiner Haseloff’s party. The data suggest that, contrary to some statements made on Sunday evening, the CDU result can hardly be traced back to Chancellor candidate Armin Laschet. Only 29 percent of the by-election respondents said they were satisfied with Laschet’s policies. 67 percent praised Haseloff’s work.

However, the situation seems a little more complex. Because the AfD has lost a balance of 16,000 votes to the CDU. And even with the first votes, the right-wing populists collapsed massively. In 2016 they had 15 direct mandates. In 2021 there was only one left. The remaining constituencies went to the CDU. Apparently, the voters were also dissatisfied with the work of their electoral representatives – and comparatively many voters who had given the AfD a cold start from 0 to 23 percent with their second vote in the previous election also turned their backs on the party.

State election in Saxony-Anhalt: AfD celebrates successes among younger people – expert warns of future “dominant” group

The AfD was nevertheless explicitly happy about election successes among younger people on Monday. According to an analysis of the AfD on Sunday evening, 19 percent of voters between 18 and 24 years of age gave their vote, which makes right-wing populists the strongest force in this age group. Closely followed, however, by the CDU (18 percent) and the Greens (17 percent).

The political scientist Gideon Botsch made in an interview with the Berliner Daily mirror select a different group of voters as the most important and most sustainable voter reservoir of right-wing populists. More than protest voters, “middle-income people, entrepreneurs in the commercial or artisanal middle class, blue-collar workers” are the main target group of the party. “In this segment, the AfD is often the strongest force among male voters today,” said the head of the Emil Julius Gumbel research center for anti-Semitism and right-wing extremism at the University of Potsdam..

Botsch did not want to rule out permanent “dominance” of the AfD in some regions of Saxony-Anhalt, despite the losses in the election on Sunday, if this clientele were not won back by other parties. The SPD, CDU and, to a lesser extent, the Left benefited above all from the popularity of older voters, he explained. The AfD electorate, on the other hand, is in the “middle years”: “In the regions where there is no compensation through immigration, these voter groups are becoming increasingly important in percentage terms for some elections, if not dominant.” “In the East German state associations, the party is consistently ruled by anti-democratic, right-wing extremist forces.”fn)