This Sunday the NFL surprised everyone and everyone by presenting the first game of the 2023 season outside the United States with a fully animated theme in the style of toy story, one of the most prominent franchises in recent years. The duel in question was Jacksonville Jaguars in view of Atlanta Falcons which was played at Wembley.

Very early this Sunday, the traditional broadcast began to air without a problem but everything changed when the NFL itself announced through the ESPN and Star+ signal that the game would change to the “toy dynamic” and everything would start to look animated at the same time.

Toy Story movie style with graphics totally appropriate to the idea.

The plays were recreated in real time | Photo: Capture

The image that was broadcast was a completely live recreation of the game between the Jaguars and Falcons, but in animated style. The grill was located in Andy’s rooma character from the movie, some toys that appear

in the animated film.

Social networks were amazed by this innovation and hope that during the season they can see more like this. Curiously, the NFL has participated in other similar broadcasts, working alongside Nickelodeon where they used unique tools to give the feeling of being somewhere else

They even made references to situations from the movie | Photo: Capture

In the end the game was won by the Jacksonville team with a score of 23 – 7 over the Falcons, leaving them second in the American Conference in the South sector with two wins and 2 losses below the Colts.