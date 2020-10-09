Popular messaging service Whatsapp has made many changes in its app, many new emoji with many features have also come in it. If you have not yet received new features or emojis, then update the app immediately. Actually, WhatsApp has been testing these features in the beta version of its app for a long time. Now this feature has been rolled out in the stable app for all the users and users are getting the option of advanced search in the app. However, some users may have to wait a bit for this new feature in their device.After updating the app, as soon as you tap on the search icon, you will see the change. WhatsApp users will be able to easily search for photos, videos, links, audio, gifs and documents. That is, in addition to messages, it will also be easier to search media files. Earlier, users used to get the option of single search for media files and text and had to bother to search for files. Whatever message or file the user wants to search with the new option, it can be selected and searched.

This is how the new feature will work

The first task should be to update the app and after that you have to open WhatsApp. Here you will see six options as you tap on the search (lens) icon shown in the top right corner. These are photos, videos, links, gifs, audio and documents in sequence. Now, if you want to search a photo, then you have to tap on the photo, after this, whatever search term you write, the photos related to it will appear. Similarly, if you have to search a document, after tapping on the document, typing its name will only show the documents.

Lots of new emoji too

The option of advance search filters the messages and media files for the users. For example, after tapping on a video, only the videos will be visible in the search results. Apart from this advanced feature, a lot of new emojis have also been included in the icon pack of WhatsApp. It was revealed in August this year that 138 new emoji will be given to the users in the app. New emoji in the app include people sitting on wheelchairs, artificial hands, templates, new clothing, autos, animals like skunk, people doing yoga, LGBTQ Couples and some sign-language symbols.