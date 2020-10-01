Kia Motors India launched its new sub-compact SUV Kia Sonet in India on 18 September and this car has started to look amazing as soon as it arrives. The company claims that 9,266 units were sold within 12 days of launching. Let us know that the price of the car starts at Rs 6.71 lakh. Coming in three engine options, this car has many first in segment features.Kia Motors India made a monthly sales record due to the superb response Kia Sonnet received from customers. In September, the company sold a total of 18,676 units, a growth of 141 percent year-on-year. The company sold 7,754 units in September 2019. At the same time, last month, in August 2020, Kia sold a total of 10,853 vehicles. Kia Seltos has sold 9079 units this month along with Kia Sonnet.

Kia Sonnet Engine

The Kia Sonnet comes in three engine options. Its 1.2 liter petrol engine generates power of 83hp and comes with a 5-speed manual gearbox. The second engine is a 1.0-liter turbo petrol, which generates 120hp power and comes with a 6-speed iMT / 7-speed DCT gearbox. The third engine is a 1.5 liter diesel engine. The diesel engine generates 100 hp of power and 240 Nm of torque with a 6-speed manual gearbox, while a 6-speed automatic transmission generates 115 hp of power and 250 Nm of torque.

Special features of Kia Sonnet

The car has a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, as well as UVO connected car technology. It has a Bose Premium Sound System for great sound. Apart from this, features such as ambient lighting, front ventilated seats, sunroof, front parking sensor and cruise control have been given.