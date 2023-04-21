The oceans cover more than 70% of the surface of our planet Earth, this hidden part for many awaits an impressive number of rock formations, this has been revealed by an investigation that reported the discovery of more than 19 thousand submarine volcanoes what do they suppose a risk to navigation submarines.

The research carried out by the US Army in cooperation with geophysicists seeks to understand the shape of the seabed to prevent accidents such as the so-called Red October and other tragedies of nuclear submarines that collided with submarine volcanoes or seamounts, killing most of its crew.

According to a publication made by the scientific medium, science, it is estimated that only a quarter of the sea floor is mapped. So knowing how many seamounts and submarine volcanoes there are is quite a challenge.

Due to the fact that researchers have begun to use radar satellites, more than 19,000 marine mountains and volcanoes have been integrated into the census of submarine formations and it is estimated that there are still there could be more than 27 thousand undiscovered.

These new discoveries have been considered by David Sandwell, marine geophysicist of the Scripps Institution of Oceanography who led the research, as “mind-boggling.”

The new catalog of seamounts was published this month in the scientific journal “Earth and Space Science”thus providing new data to avoid underwater risks.

According to the publication of Science, Larry Mayer, director of the Center for Coastal and Ocean Mapping at the University of New Hampshire, He mentioned that these mountains and volcanoes represent a risk to navigation. He also mentioned that these objects have become a desired commodity for underwater miners, as the mountains harbor highly desired rare minerals.

Although previously the geophysical investigation of the seabed was already carried out with other instruments. Submarine accidents like the USS San Francisco have led the United States government to allocate Navy and NGA resources to search for seamounts with satellites.

Through these investigations, thousands of objects have been identified, including 700 formations located in shallow waters that represent a danger to submarines.