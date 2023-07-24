A gold but seen in the 50m butterfly at the Fukuoka World Championships for Italy: author Thomas Ceccon, who twenty minutes after having hit the final of the 100m backstroke, achieves a feat in a race that swims for fun: an amazing time, 22″68 (Italian record improved by 22″79) to beat the Portuguese Ribeiro 22″80 and the French Maxime Grousset 22″82, the fastest in heat. He is not an Olympic specialty, but he likes to digress: in the meantime he has given Italy a medal never conquered before and of no color. The 2001 Vicenza native who trains in Verona says: “I’m delighted, I wanted it more than the 100m backstroke, like last year; I was excellent in backstroke, now I’m world champion in dolphin too. The title is the title, I wanted to win them once, we don’t see the 50 very well…but I won them”. A gold with a mustache like a year ago on the back. A gold that confirms the versatility of the Vicenza rider, already silver with the fast relay. A gold to feel even lighter in view of Tuesday’s final.