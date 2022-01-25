Phoenix has the better of the Jazz. Cleveland overtakes New York while Chicago despite wasting an advantage of +28 passes the same to Oklahoma City. The emotions of the night

Phoenix Suns-Utah Jazz 115-109 – The award-winning Booker-Paul company exalts itself against the remnants of Jazz (30-18). Utah has to give up Mitchell, Gobert, Bogdanovic, Conley, Ingles and O’Neale but in Phoenix he tries to play his cards, but collides with the production of an excellent Booker (33 points) and the leadership of the usual CP3: 27 points and 14 assists. The Suns (37-9) accelerated at the start of the last quarter, placed a 14-2 run and definitively took possession of the match, thus winning their seventh consecutive success.

Phoenix: Booker 33 (11/22, 3/13, 2/3 tl), Paul 27, Johnson 20. Rebounds: Biyombo 13. Assist: Paul 14.

Utah: Clarkson 22 (5/9, 4/11, 0/1 tl), Forrest 17, House Jr., Paschall 14. Rebounds: Whiteside 9. Assists: Clarkson 5.

Cleveland Cavaliers- New York Knicks 95-93

Seventh victory in the last eight races for the Cavaliers (29-19) who overtake the Knicks (23-25) but risking more than necessary in the final stages. The hosts 15 points ahead at 10 ‘from the siren lower the level of concentration putting the New York team back into the game. The visiting team is back in the slipstream and in the final has the opportunity to complete the comeback but Randle’s triple at the end does not find the retina. Love’s performance was very good and he finished with 20 points and 11 rebounds in 24 ‘from the bench. Cleveland: Love 20 (6/12 of three, 2/2 tl), Mobley 15, Okoro 14. Rebounds: Mobley 12. Assists: Garland 12.

New York:Barrett 24 (8/12, 1/4, 5/10 tl), Randle 18, Toppin 13. Rebounds: Noel 13. Assist: Quickley 6.

New Orleans Pelicans-Indiana Pacers 117-113 – The remodeled Pacers (17-31) struggle in New Orleans but ultimately have to surrender to the Pelicans (18-28), lacking their top scorer Ingram. Valanciunas (16 points and 12 rebounds) shows his muscles under the basket, Graham (25 points) and Hart (22) produce from the perimeter, so the hosts manage to win.

New Orleans:Graham 25 (3/5, 5/9, 4/4 tl), Hart 22, Valanciunas 16. Rebounds: Valanciunas 12. Assists: Graham, Valanciunas, Alexander-Walker 6.

Indiana: Washington Jr. 21 (7/12 of three), LeVert 19, Duarte 14. Rebounds: Brissett 9. Assist: LeVert 8.

Oklahoma City Thunder-Chicago Bulls 110-111 – Coming from the bad defeat against Orlando, the team with the worst record in the NBA, the Bulls (29-17) arrive at the most comfortable +28 but decide to stop playing, the Thunder (14-33) thank them and with a super Gilgeous -Alexander (31 points and 10 assists) come one step away from the sensational comeback. In the end Chicago, led by Vucevic (26 points and 15 rebounds) in one way or another still manages to defend the advantage and take home the success.

Oklahoma City: Gilgeous-Alexander 31 (7/12, 2/5, 11/14 tl), Dort 16, Muscala 14. Rebounds: Bazley, Giddey 8. Assist: Gilgeous-Alexander 10.

Chicago: Vucevic 26 (6/11, 4/7, 2/2 tl), Dosunmu 24, LaVine 23. Rebounds: Vucevic 15. Assists: Dosunmu 8.