The phenomenon of the increasing number of centenarians in Bulgaria aroused the interest of Ilya Michnikov, a Nobel Prize winner in the field of physiology and medicine, at the beginning of the twentieth century, and he tried to link it to eating yogurt.

The Bulgarian scientist Stamin Grigorov studied the composition of curd, and during laboratory experiments he was able to separate two types of fermented milk bacteria: Bulgarian bacilli and thermophilic streptococcus. This discovery was the beginning of scientific studies devoted to the study of yogurt, which is still ongoing.

Nutrition expert Carlos Gómez-Gallego notes that yogurt is one of the most biologically important foods. It is also an excellent source of protein, fats, vitamins, minerals, and easily digestible carbohydrates.

And 100 grams of yogurt contains 10% of the body’s need for protein, 4% of fats, and 4% of carbohydrates. And on 106 kilocalories. Therefore, nutritionists advise athletes with excess weight and pregnant women to eat it.

The great advantage of yogurt is that it contains live bacteria – probiotics that improve the gut microbiome. This property has great importance nowadays, as humans consume a large amount of fats and refined and chemically treated foodstuffs. So it is Yogurt under these conditions is considered the best nutrient for restoring and improving the gut microbiome.

Yogurt contains fat-soluble vitamins-A, beta-carotene, E and K, as well as water-soluble vitamins – B1, B2, B3 (PP), B4, B5, B6, B9 and B12. And the minerals calcium, magnesium, sodium, potassium, zinc, manganese, selenium and high in phosphorous.

This means that eating yogurt every morning protects against yogurt Osteoporosis Thanks to the harmonious combination of calcium and vitamin D, it supports calcium absorption. Yogurt is also high in potassium and magnesium Strengthens the normalization of blood pressure, Vitamin A, and the group of vitamins positively affect The process of metabolism, to obtain the necessary energy and improve brain activity.

The live bacteria in yogurt bEliminate digestive problemsIt can be taken daily from Get rid of constipation, diarrhea, gas and bloating. As well Elimination of bacterial growth syndrome in the small intestine due to disturbance of the digestive system.

It affects the improvement of intestinal function It is directly positive for skin, complexion, immune system, mood and stress resistance.