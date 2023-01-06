The study recommended adding yoga to the regular exercise regimen, given that it may support cardiovascular health.

The researchers randomly assigned the participants into two groups, both of which completed a program of aerobic exercise. Then one group added fifteen minutes of yoga five days a week, and the other group did fifteen minutes of stretching five days a week. These exercises continued for three months.

In conclusion, the two groups experienced an improvement in blood pressure and resting heart rate, while the group that practiced yoga experienced a greater improvement in blood pressure and heart rate.

According to the research, the findings indicate that yoga could potentially be an effective additional intervention to help improve blood pressure levels.